PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Forty two year old Tiffany Copeland was last seen February 2nd at a Booneville apartment complex. A missing person’s report was filed three days later. Her phone was pinged to the Blackland area of Prentiss County.

“At that time I notified Sheriff Tolar of what information we had,” said Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey.

Crews searched through the weekend with dogs and drones. On Monday, Copeland’s body was found in a wooded area, off of County Road 74 hundred.

“The city’s investigators and county’s investigators were called to the scene, and it’s been a joint effort from the start,” Chief Ramey said.

The investigation led to Copeland’s boyfriend, 64 year old Russell Williams. A search warrant was served at his Booneville home. Evidence was collected and his car was seized. Williams was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

“Of course there will be a lot of evidence taken to the crime lab for analysis, but we believe at this point we have enough, in addition to that evidence, to have a good case on this individual,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Williams has a lengthy criminal record, including manslaughter and sexual assault. The sheriff says it’s good that Williams is off the street and he hopes Copeland’s family can start the healing process.

“According to what chief told me they were very pleased with the way it turned out, even though they have suffered such a tragedy, I think even the community was glad this came to a conclusion relatively quick,” Sheriff Tolar said.

Williams is in the Prentiss County Jail, he was ordered held without bond.

Sheriff Tolar says investigators will present the case to the next Grand Jury and will also classify Williams as a habitual offender.