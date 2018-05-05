Arrest Made In Officer Involved Shooting In Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in a officer involved shooting that happened Thursday night, in Tishomingo County.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says the person arrested is Brian Turner.

Turner was located and arrested in Wayne County, Tennessee, by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department was informed about the arrest around one Saturday morning.

The sheriff says Turner has signed his extradition and is awaiting transportation back to the Tishomingo County Jail.

On Thursday night, investigators say a Tishomingo County Sheriff’s deputy and Belmont Police Officer had stopped a truck in the area of County Road 35.

The driver, Brian Turner, allegedly rammed the sheriff’s vehicle, then pointed an assault rifle at officers and began firing.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect’s car, who then fled.

Luckily no officers were injured.