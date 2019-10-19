Arrest made in robbery case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a bank and a strong arm robbery.

65-year-old James Horn is charged with two counts of robbery.

He is suspected in the Wednesday robbery At CB&S Bank and a strong-arm robbery Friday afternoon at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Horn made his initial court appearance Saturday morning.

His bond is set at five-hundred-thousand dollars for the bank robbery and one-hundred-thousand dollars for the medical center.