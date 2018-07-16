Charges released on Tupelo shooting suspect, bond set

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of shooting his own son before leading police on a dangerous chase.

Ricky Fair faces three counts of Aggravated Assault, Felony Child Endangerment, Felony Fleeing, Simple Assault on a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Tupelo police say more charges are possible.

Fair’s bond was set at $250,000.

Investigators say the shooting happened near North Green Street and Debro Street.

Fair allegedly drove away in a green van.

Police accuse Fair of ramming a vehicle and pointing a gun at officers. TPD saw Fair trying to load a shotgun during the chase.

After a brief standoff, Fair surrendered at North Green and Lockridge Streets.

The victim was shot after an argument. The wounds are serious but not life-threatening.