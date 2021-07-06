Arrest warrant out for shooting suspect in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police have identified a suspect in a shooting, and they’re asking for your help to find him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Mylik Simmons.

He is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The charges stem from the June 20th shooting at Timberlane Apartments in West Point that left one person injured.

Simmons is being charged as an adult.

Anyone with information on Mylik Simmons or the shooting should call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 tip app.

Police remind the public, anyone caught helping Simmons evade arrest will be charged as an Accessory After the Fact.