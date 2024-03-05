Arrested again: Lafayette County man faces more charges

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – February may be the shortest month, but that didn’t keep a Lafayette County man from racking up a long list of criminal charges.

On Monday, February 26, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on County Road 171 to a disturbance. When the deputy arrived, it was reported that Joey Wells had pulled a gun on the victim.

Further investigation showed that Wells was a convicted felon. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, February 28, he was spotted leaving a home on Jackson Avenue East. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested him on the weapon warrant.

They, then, got a warrant for the home where he was staying.

The search there reportedly turned up a gun and a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Wells was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bond was set by a Justice Court Judge, but it was revoked because he was already out on bond on a previous felony charge.

Wells was arrested in early February for aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly leaving eight dogs out in sub-freezing temperatures for over a week without adequate food, water, or shelter.

