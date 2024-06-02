Arrests made in Fox Street shooting

On May 31, Louisville PD investigators, Deputies of the Winston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16-year-old Teriyon Jadaine McNeal.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrests have been made in a shooting that happened on Fox Street on May 24th.

On May 31, Louisville PD investigators, Deputies of the Winston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16-year-old Teriyon Jadaine McNeal.

He is arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault.

McNeal is being charged as an adult.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said one person was injured by gunfire.

She is expected to recover.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X