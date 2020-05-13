Arrington Assisted Living Community employee dies of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An employee at a Columbus retirement community has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the person’s death but did not identify them or what position they held at the Arrington Assisted Living Community.

Several people living at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least three people connected to the Arrington have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

State health officials said long-term care facilities are at high risk of an outbreak and spreading of the virus.

Merchant says the employee died Tuesday.

The Arrington has not returned our calls for comment.

