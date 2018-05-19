The Art Of Grant Writing

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – There is plenty of money out there to fund worthy causes.

Saturday a grant writing and business development expert held a workshop on how to properly write up a application for a grant.

Dr. Bobbie Shaw-Hunter is Executive Director of Churches, Families, and Communities Together.

She says the Tupelo community is in need of a lot of resources in order to put into play programs that children and families need such as an anti-bullying programs or a pregnancy prevention programs.

“There’s a lot of money out here. But the problem is that most people do not know how to research it to get it. And they do not know how to write grants. And writing grant proposals is so easy. However you have to be taught. You’re not born knowing how to do that,”said Shaw-Hunter.

Shaw-Hunter says she’s had a lot of positive feedback from people who’ve attended her workshops and has been able to start non-profit organizations that that have solid impacts on the community.