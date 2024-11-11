Art in Public Places program begins its annual Winter Showcase

The Starkville Area Arts Council held an opening reception for its annual Art in Public Places Winter Showcase.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Art has been a part of the human experience for all of recorded history.

To create and experience art is woven through the fabric of who we are as people.

That’s why the Starkville Area Arts Council’s Art in Public Places program is profoundly important to the local community.

The program makes art something that everyone can come and experience said Juliette Reid, the interim executive director of the Starkville Area Arts Council.

“Art is accessible for everyone, it’s displaying art in a public place,” Reid said. “Anyone can come. You don’t have to dress up, you don’t have to have an art degree, you don’t have to know anything about art. You just have to be appreciative.”

Jordan Mattison, an attendee, said it’s nice to pause and celebrate artists.

“You get so lost in the hustle and bustle that sometimes you forget that it’s everywhere around you,” Mattison said. “So it’s nice just to pause and celebrate the people who are making the art.”

Samuel Lawson, an oil painter whose art is featured in the exhibition, said the exhibition is a good opportunity for artists to showcase their talents.

“Anyone in any type of art field,” Lawson said. “Poetry, music, the fine arts, painting, drawing it’s a good opportunity for anyone that does those type of things to display that to the community and show the talent that you have.”

The current Art in Public Places exhibit at the arts councils downtown Starkville location is the annual Winter Showcase.

Lawson said art is at the core of who he is.

“It means everything to me, it’s been in me since I was a kid, the arts,” Lawson said. “Anything art related, fine arts, music, writing poetry. So yeah, it really is the heart of who I am.”

Mattison described one thing that is positive about art.

“I think it’s very important to be able to sort of slow down, step outside yourself,” Mattison said. “And see things the way that other people see the world.”

Reid shared what art means to her, and that anyone who is creative can be an artist.

“I think art is creativity at its core and that anybody can be an artist if you’re creative in any type of way,” Reid said.

Lawson said that anyone with talent can be an artist.

“It gives the community a place to see the talent that’s in the area,” Lawson said. “And even to inspire others that have that same talent that anyone can do this.”

The next Art in Public Places exhibition will be a solo exhibit featuring art by Libby Cagle in January, followed by the annual Spring Showcase.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.