Artesia hoping funding will help stop street flooding

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Town leaders in Artesia are hoping a flood of state funding will help stop flooding in the streets.

For years, heavy rains have meant flooded streets and yards in the Lowndes County town.

While there are several programs addressing drinking water and sewage issues, town leaders have struggled to find financial help for drainage problems.

The State is now stepping in with a 250 thousand dollar grant to pay for repairs and improvements to culverts, ditches, and other drainage infrastructure.

“Yeah, the drainage problem has been pretty bad here, you know, when it rains a lot, the water gets all across the road, even in people’s yards, and all that kind of stuff. You know the citizens been coming asking us about it and all, and we’ve been telling them we’re going to do as much as we can to get this problem solved,”

The work will be done in 2 phases and should be completed within 12 months.