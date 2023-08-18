Artificial Intelligence is shifting into nearby industries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Technology is a constantly shifting landscape, and one area that is getting more buzz is Artificial Intelligence.

That’s right. AI is not new, but it is expanding its territory, not just online, but into nearby industries.

“For example, let’s take a recommendation engine that Amazon uses today to make recommendations around books, why we spend more money. That could be done by humans,” Chairman and CEO of Camgian Gary Butler said.

Instead, your recommendations are all done by technology. Coding and algorithms are the building blocks in the advancement of AI.

“What’s been done in the AI world today is looking at those individual steps and process and thinking about ways of automating individuals’ task associated, or individual takes within the process using algorithms,” Butler said.

Butler said that AI is helping with individual steps but has not taken over.

“I think the biggest opportunities in AI is to enhance the performance of the human and viewing AI as a copilot than an individual or an autonomous system,” Butler said.

Camgian uses AI to help in the automotive industries, and Butler said it’s about making the workflow smoother.

“What you see in most AI applications is looking at some type of operational workflow then finding ways within that workflow to apply algorithms to optimize or to automate certain take and workflow to make the workflow efficient, ” Butler said.

So as technology advances, more people are wondering if their jobs are on the line.

“I am sure there were concerns at this point about people losing jobs and to these mechanizations, and though it’s true, I think it’s more of repurposing jobs, ” Butler said.

And just like most people adapted and learned to use technology, like cell phones and computers, Butler said that there will be further applications in every field.

“AI finds its way to all these different areas, whether it’s the police, medication manufacturing like us, or defense like us as well, so there are certain applications that are starting to that is really taken root in all the types of industries and make a real impact,” Butler said.

Butler said Camgian will continue to invest in and help provide opportunities for students to learn and grow in the AI field.

