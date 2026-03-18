Arts Council hosts “Break the Chain of Silence” in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area students are taking part in their Spring Break to learn how to stay safe and protect themselves online.

The Columbus Arts Council hosted “Break the Chain of Silence,” a program aimed at educating youth about the realities of human and sex trafficking and the dangers of online exploitation.

Mental health professionals were on hand to teach the young people that things that seem innocent and people who seem friendly on the other side of a phone or tablet screen could be dangerous predators.

Counselors encouraged the participants to take these ideas home and share them with their parents.

“Mississippi is a huge breeding ground for trafficking, because we’re basically a collection of rural communities, with nothing to do, right? And, so kids are spending lots of time on these devices and connecting with people who they think are their age, from all over the country, and because of the easy access to the highways, it’s just a huge breeding ground, and the numbers are high in Mississippi.”

“So, yes, there’s a game in this input, and I hope that parents are looking through their phones or their gaming systems just to be aware of what types of interactions are happening with their children,” said Berrell Cobb, Alcohol and Drug Clinical Coordinator.

Organizers say that parental controls on phones and devices are good, but kids are often tech-savvy and can work around them. It’s best to be active and know who your children are communicating with and limit their screen time, especially at night.

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