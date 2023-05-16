ASPCA awards funds for new services at Oktibbeha Co. Humane Society

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Humane Society is getting a new addition to its services.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, awarded the animal shelter $900,000 to support the opening of the OCHS Animal Support Center.

The new center will include a spay/neuter clinic and kennel to assist in transitioning animals to other shelters for adoption.

These new additions will allow the shelter to double the number of animals it can transport and triple the number of spay/neuter surgeries it can offer to its 17-county service area.

The Animal Support Center is expected to open later in the fall of this year.

