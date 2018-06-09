Aspen Dental Day Of Service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – $30,000. That’s the amount a local dentist office says it did Saturday in free dental work.

Saturday, Aspen Dental in Columbus joined the nearly 500 Aspen Dental practices around the country in opening its doors to provide free care to veterans.

Its called a “Day Of Service”

Aspen Dental has been doing it for the last 5 years. Saturday is part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement.

Doctor Diana Milan says the healthy mouth movement is a community-giving initiative exclusively for veterans.

“We just want to give something back they need it they don’t have that much help it’s nothing for us to give one day to them and do everything that they need,”said Milan.

Milan says on their Day Of Service they typically see between 20 to 50 veterans.

Along with the practice in Columbus, Aspen has a location in Tupelo.