Assault rifle, handgun, and other items stolen from police car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the theft of some major firepower from one of its own.

Sunday night or early this morning, someone broke into a city-owned vehicle parked at a police officer’s residence.

An assault rifle, a handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition, and 2 bullet-proof vests are missing.

The burglary happened near the intersection of Willowbrook Road and 5th Street North in Columbus.

CPD and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are both handling the investigation.