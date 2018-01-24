Assistant Principal Surprised At ‘Viral’ Reaction To Snow Day ‘Rap’ Video

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An assistant principal at a Northeast Mississippi school is not planning on leaving his job as an administrator, despite becoming an internet favorite, when he made a video announcing school would be cancelled because of winter weather. WCBI’s Allie Martin has more from Pontotoc County.

Things are slowly getting back to normal for Jim Matthews. The assistant principal at North Pontotoc Elementary spent part of his morning on the phone and other administrative duties.

But in many classrooms, discussion turns to a now viral video.

When Matthews heard snow and ice was heading to Northeast Mississippi, he tapped into his creativity, and some old school rap music, to make a unique snow day announcement.

“My wife and I were at home kind of joking around, maybe we should make a video, it would be fun, we spent some time listening to some random songs and I guess what the kids would call freestylin, we just kind of played around with it,” Matthews said.

The video was shot in one take. The Snow Day rap quickly went beyond the boundaries of Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

“Nine hundred and thirty thousand views later I’m sitting in front of a camera,” he said.

While Matthews says it’s flattering and surprising he’s received so many views for his creative snow day announcement, he wants to use that attention as a platform to talk about things he believes are important in public education.

“I’m a proponent of Pre K education, both of my kids who are in the school system at this time went through some sort of Pre K, and I know as an assistant principal, that over 60 percent of kids who come to kindergarten are not prepared, that’s here in Pontotoc county, where we have good parents and good kids,” Matthews said.

Teachers and students are proud of their assistant principal, and the positive attention his talent has brought the district.

“I think it’s a great thing, I think it’s brought light to our school and it kind of encourages the students,” said Kindergarten Teacher Amanda Simmons.

Matthews is also a member of a Southern Gospel group that sings in area churches.