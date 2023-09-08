Astronaut teaches Caledonia Middle School students about exploration

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – You may have read in a book that A is for Astronaut, but how often do you get a chance to meet one?

Well, students from Caledonia Middle School met Astronaut Bob Hines to learn more about his exploration.

Astronaut Bob Hines served more than 23 years in the United States Air Force as an instructor pilot, fighter pilot, and test pilot. Hines also served as a pilot on NASA’s SpaceX Crew 4. And brought this message back.

“The future is bright,” he said.

Hines saw that the future was bright because he said our public education had reached new heights with a focus on STEM.

“Look at the way things have changed and the way technology is available to help them learn, and the things that they can do at such a young age; their programming capabilities and their knowledge of computer systems work are beyond anything I had experienced when I was growing up,” Hines said.

Hines logged 170 days in space, overseeing the arrival of crew and cargo, maintaining the space station, and conducting science experiments. He was the pilot on a recent mission to the international space station. He shared the most valuable lesson that helped him along his journey.

“Just understanding your role as a team and the fact that so many people are important, the whole system can not work without everyone involved,” Hines said.

So what does it take to be an astronaut, you may ask?

“Having a mentality of wanting to constantly learn and having a passion for learning new things,” Hines said.

Through games, videos, jokes, and many questions from students, Principal Jeanni Jargins said Hines was showing these middle schoolers about life beyond the stars.

“It’s obtainable; it is something everyone can do; it’s needed, and it is exciting,” said Jargins.

Hines said something he missed and greatly appreciated when he landed back on earth was taking a hot shower.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter