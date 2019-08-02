Asylum seeker dies trying to re-enter U.S.

A CBP spokesperson said Border Patrol agents were told about Mendoza by an Ecuadorian man they had apprehended. “The man informed agents that he had entered the canal with a woman, who did not make it across,” the spokesperson said. “A rescue team from the El Paso Fire Department performed CPR and transported the woman, later identified as a 20-year-old from Guatemala, to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after midnight.”
On June 24, a man from El Salvador and his two-year-old daughter drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande into Irving, Texas. A photo of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter lying face down in the river shocked the country.
A 32-year-old man, Marvin Antonio González, died Thursday morning at a CBP facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico,
As of July 13th, 19,911 migrants have been sent back to Mexico under the MPP program.