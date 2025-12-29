At least one person is dead and another one is injured from gunfire

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) An investigation is underway after a shooting in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI, one person is dead, and another person is in critical Condition at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The shooting happened around 5:00 Saturday afternoon, on Waverly Boat Landing.

The incident is under investigation, and more information will be released later.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

