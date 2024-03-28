Athletes vie for winning title in Tupelo’s Special Olympics Games

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There were thousands of excited athletes, volunteers, and onlookers at the Area 11 Special Olympics Games in Tupelo.

The special Olympians took part in games such as relay races, long jumps, mini javelin throws, wheelchair races, and other competitions.

Adults, middle schoolers, and high schoolers volunteered at the event. Athletes and volunteers said they had a blast.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year, to come out and see the children, see them participate in events, and see smiles on their faces,” said Shannon Frasier, volunteer.

“Running is my thing. It’s fun to run. And when you exercise, you do the most,” said Ditia, olympian.

“I am taking care of them, making sure they get to their places, making sure they know what they’re doing. A lot of them are runners. I am so glad that Tupelo lets them have this opportunity because they don’t always get to have as much fun as regular kids in school every day,” said Ashlyn, a student volunteer.

Winners in this meet will advance to the state competitions in May.

