Atlanta group honors late constable

ATLANTA, Georgia (June 4, 2019)–Point 27, an Atlanta-based global nonprofit, has sent Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Lowndes County Constable’s Office to honor Const. Willie Houston West who May 9 from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash in the line of duty.

- Advertisement -

Point 27 also sent Thin Blue Line dog tags to the Biloxi Police Department to honor fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen killed by multiple gunshots in the line of duty May 5, 2019..

Point 27 https://point27.org/ also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces for family members of the fallen officers.

US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd serves as director of Point 27, which honors fallen officers and fallen soldiers.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags, and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the Shields of Strength encourages the police officers that served alongside McKeithen and West, and encourages their families.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that these officers made and we will not forget their families. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to thank the officers that served with McKeithen and West for their putting their lives on the line every day to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tags is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Dodd served 27 years in the military. During his active military service, he distributed more than 10,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, national and international leaders.

After his military retirement, he founded Point 27 to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags, that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans. Since — the outreach has expanded to include the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for law enforcement officers.

Point 27 has distributed more than 300,000 Shields of Strength, including high volume gifts in partnership with military chaplains and commanders and the national organizations: Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and The Gary Sinise Foundation.