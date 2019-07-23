ATM stolen from convenience store in Clay County

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than a minute, about $1,600 was loaded into the back of a Chevy Tahoe.

In surveillance video from Pheba One Stop, you can see someone throw a rock through the front door of the store about 1:40 Tuesday morning.

Within seconds, two people were inside, dragging an ATM out of the door and into the back of the SUV.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the vehicle left, going south on Highway 389 toward Oktibbeha County.

The thieves wore masks and hats to cover their face, along with dark clothing.

Scott believed this is the first time someone has taken an ATM in the county.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.