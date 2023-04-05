Atmos Energy contributes thousands to tornado relief efforts in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A major utility company is fueling volunteer efforts in the wake of the March 24 tornado outbreak.

Atmos Energy is contributing $50,000 to the American Red Cross Mississippi Chapter for use in relief efforts in Rolling Fork and Amory.

More than 300 Red Cross workers have been on the ground in the affected areas feeding people, helping them find shelter, and tending to other needs.

Atmos’s donation through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program will help the Red Cross extend its efforts in those areas.

