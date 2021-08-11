Atmos Gas held a grand opening in Pheba

PHEBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Gas doesn’t just fill cars. It’s essential to homes and businesses.

Commissioner Brandon Presley and Atmos Gas held a ribbon-cutting today in Clay County.

- Advertisement -

This project, which is over 4,700 feet of gas lines, will serve 130 homes and businesses in the Pheba area.

Eventually, the gas line project will serve the North Star Industrial Park in Oktibbeha County.

State leaders believe this plan will create new possibilities for folks in the area.

“The first phase is 20 and that is just to get the infrastructure here, but of course the natural gas lines are put in place. The 20 will be the first house and business we pass. After that it can spread out to the entire community with over 100 other potential customers to get natural gas,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley.

“I know how important it is and how much it is going to help save us and other citizens in the community. I am setting up the equipment now to get it converted over to natural gas,” said Linda Wade, business owner.

Construction will begin in two weeks and could take about 90 days.