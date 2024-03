Attala County deputy becomes ill after making arrest

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fentanyl is feared to be the reason behind an Attala County deputy’s illness.

Breezy News reported that Deputy Braxton Goza became ill while arresting James Ganey.

Goza was taken to the emergency room.

Some of Ganey’s belongings tested positive for fentanyl.

No other deputies became sick after taking Ganey to jail.

The exact cause of Goza’s illness is under investigation, as he recovers.

