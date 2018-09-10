Attala County joins list of West Nile locations

JACKSON, Miss. – Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports one new human case of West Nile virus (WNV), bringing the state’s total to 31 so far for 2018. The reported case is in Attala County.

So far this year human cases have been reported in Adams (2), Attala, Calhoun (2), Copiah, Forrest (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (11), Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Rankin, Walthall and Washington counties. In 2017, Mississippi had 63 WNV cases and two deaths.

Peak season for WNV is July through September in Mississippi, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that while most people with WNV infection recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death – especially those over 50 years of age.

Byers reminds all Mississippi residents that they should take precautions against WNV, regardless of reports of human cases in specific counties.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.