Attempted murder trial begins for woman in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted murder trial begins in Noxubee County.

Jeraldine Campbell is also charged with armed robbery.

Campbell is accused of shooting Bobby Hibbler in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road.

Hibbler was shot in the head during the ordeal.

Prosecutors called him and an investigator to the stand today.

Campbell’s trial is expected to last the rest of the week.