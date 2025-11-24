Attempted robbery lands a man in Prentiss Co. Jail

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Police believe he was trying to rob someone, but things didn’t go to plan. Now DeWayne Michael Collins is in the Prentiss County Jail.

Booneville Police were called to a business on North Second Street about an attempted robbery.

The suspect ran away from the scene, and officers turned the case over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Detectives were able to identify Collins as the suspect and arrested him about a week after the attempt.

Collins is charged with Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery.

His bond is set at $50,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.