Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County.

Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges.

Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended.

The driver, who was identified as Dan Judd the second, went south on Gloster and got onto Highway 45 southbound.

Judd reportedly ditched the Jeep in the area of Carr Vista Road, south of Verona, and ran.

Officers say Judd threw a firearm while he was running.

Judd was arrested, and officers found the weapon.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Atlanta area, and a small amount of marijuana was reportedly found.

Judd is charged with Felony Fleeing and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

His bond is set at $10,000.