2023 Union County shooting ruled as justified

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s office said a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Union County was justified.

The shooting happened in June 2023.

Union County deputies were sent to a home in Myrtle about a domestic disturbance.

The man who was killed had a shotgun.

AG Lynn Fitch also ruled officer involved shootings in Harrison and Adams Counties, along with a shooting in Meridian were also justified.

