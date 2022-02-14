Attorney of Fed Ex driver seeks hate crime probe in shooting investigation in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP)- Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi.

24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson was delivering a package for FedEx when he says he was shot at by two men. He says they continue to chase his vehicle onto the highway, shooting along the way.

Brandon Case has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle. His father Gregory Charles Case is charged with conspiracy.

Both men have been released on bond.

Now, Gibson’s attorney Carlos Moore says the state needs to upgrade those charges to attempted murder.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department received a request to look into the case.

Gibson was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident.