CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County family is reeling after a Saturday night ATV accident killed a father and son.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said Cletus Pannell, 41, and Adrian, 7, died in the 7 p.m. Saturday crash.

- Advertisement -

Meyers said the father and son were riding along County Road 132 when the ATV went out of control and struck a tree.