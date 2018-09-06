Auditor says Ohio company owes money for failed project

JACKSON ( WCBI) – State auditor Shad White wants an Ohio company to repay money it used to start an Oxford operation.

- Advertisement -

Payliance, Incorporated used over $174,000 in state grant money to open in Oxford back in 2010. The terms of the deal required Payliance and CEO John Cullen to create at least 60 jobs. The company never produced any documentation showing it met that benchmark in order to keep the money. The state auditor is actually seeking $234,729.67 from the company . That number includes principal, interest, and investigative costs.