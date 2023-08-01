August begins with more heat, but not too humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Average August heat will persist through the rest of the week. Humidity comes back soon, as does a rain chance.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Slightly drier air will continue today, meaning the worst of the heat stress will once again be south and west of the region.

WEDNESDAY: The upper-air ridge “protecting” us from rain may hold on for one more day, so mostly dry weather looks to stick around. Highs top out in the middle 90s with very little rain expected.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Signs still point to the upper-air ridge retreating west across Texas, allowing for better chances for occasional rain & storms to return to the Mid-South. Expect at least a few showers and storms each day with highs in the 90s with the heat index approaching 105°.