WCBI’s Aundrea Self recognized by Aliceville High School for leadership, service in community

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Aliceville High School celebrated Black History Month by honoring women who are making a difference in their community.

The West Alabama school held a special program Thursday morning. There were poems, songs, and words of encouragement from the keynote speaker.

Ten women were recognized for their leadership and service in the community.

WCBI’s own Aundrea Self was one the honorees.

The Stillman College choir also presented a mini-concert, featuring spirituals, gospel songs, and classical pieces.