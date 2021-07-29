Aundrea celebrates the end of summer with Mother Goose

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a celebration of reading. The Summer Reading Program at the Columbus Lowndes Public Library wrapped up this morning with songs, a little dancing, a stuffed animal Olympic race – and of course some reading.

All summer long, children have gathered at the library twice a week for storytime along with singing and fun with Mother Goose.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self and her daughter Emilee were the special guests today. They shared one of their favorite books, “Bug Zoo” and led a few songs.

They also passed out reading certificates and stickers to the participants as the program ended.