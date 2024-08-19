Aurora Flight Sciences plans expansion
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Aurora Flight Sciences is investing and creating more jobs in Lowndes County.
The company plans to build a 50,000-square-foot facility and renovate another building on its property.
This project comes with a $43 million investment.
Lowndes County Supervisors approved a 10-year tax incentive for the company at their Monday morning meeting.
With the expansion comes 63 new jobs.
More details about a timeline are expected to be released soon.