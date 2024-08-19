Aurora Flight Sciences plans expansion

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Aurora Flight Sciences is investing and creating more jobs in Lowndes County.

The company plans to build a 50,000-square-foot facility and renovate another building on its property.

This project comes with a $43 million investment.

Lowndes County Supervisors approved a 10-year tax incentive for the company at their Monday morning meeting.

With the expansion comes 63 new jobs.

More details about a timeline are expected to be released soon.

