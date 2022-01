Authorities need help identifying man accused of stealing impounded car

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police need help identifying a man accused of taking a car from an impound lot.

Investigators say the white 2016 Toyota Camry was taken on January 21st, this past Friday.

Officers believe this unidentified man is the person that took the vehicle.

If you have any information about him or this crime call the number on your screen or leave a tip on the P3 Tip APP.