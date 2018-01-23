Autistic Columbus Man Missing

CPD RELEASE-A 25-year-old autistic man from Columbus is missing tonight.

Christopher Jamal Reed, 19th Street South, was last seen inside his home at 8:30 a.m. Monday (1-22-18). He does not drive and has not wandered out from his home in the past. He does not visit friends in their homes, so this activity is unusual for Reed. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, light gray pullover, and white tennis shoes. He is a five-foot-nine-inch black male and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information on Reed is asked to call 911.

 

