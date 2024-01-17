Auto burglary investigation: Oxford police make arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police arrested the person they believed to be responsible for several auto burglaries.

Late on the night of January 9, officers responded to a report from a concerned resident about suspicious people in the parking lot of the Greens Apartments.

The caller said three people were walking around pulling door handles on cars.

When police got there, they spotted a vehicle attempting to leave.

They pulled the vehicle over and reportedly found several items belonging to other people.

They detained a passenger in the vehicle, Quintez Da’Quan Hall of Sardis.

Investigators found that at least seven vehicles had been broken into.

Hall was arrested and charged with seven counts of auto burglary.

His bond was set at $2,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X