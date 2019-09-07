Auto Burglary suspect is in custody

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A man wanted for auto burglary in West Point is in police custody Saturday night.

Police Chief Avery Cook says 22-year-old Demarcus White Turned himself in this afternoon.

Police have been looking for him since Thursday when he was reportedly spotted trying to break into a car at South Side Elementary. The school’s resource officer chased him and suffered a broken arm.

The incident prompted school officials to place the school under a lockout for several hours.

White is charged with four counts of auto burglary and simple assault on a police officer. He’s being held in the Clay County Jail. Bond has not been set.