Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi Invests $100 Million For Expansion, Will Create 50 New Jobs

GUNTOWN, MISS. (WCBI) – An automotive supplier for Toyota announces a major expansion at its Lee County plant.

The expansion means a $100 million investment from Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi.

“We’re awful proud to have these kind of announcements to not only make the company grow, but also make Lee County grow and help us to thrive.with what we do,” said Mike Smith, president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

Fifty jobs will be added to the payroll as the Tier 1 Auto Supplier prepares for the new generation Corolla, which is made at Toyota’s Blue Springs plant. APMM makes stamped auto parts, body weld parts and plastic parts for the Corolla.

“Our workforce has had to grow very much in the last five years to achieve the highest level to help the Corolla be one of the highest selling vehicles in North America and it’s our goal to continue to partner with Blue Springs to continue to make the best selling car in North America,” said Kim Crumbie, GM at APMM.

Officials at the local and state level helped with the expansion. Lee County is providing ad valorem tax exemptions while the Mississippi Development will provide assistance for workforce training.

“We are proud of our partnerships with CDF, Lee County Board of Supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and community colleges, ICC and Northeast to train best workforce in the country,” said Glenn McCullough, executive director of the MDA.

New employees will be in place by December, retooling at APMM for new generation Corolla will take place as production continues.

Hiring for the new positions has started. APMM is accepting applications through local employment agencies; Express Employment Professionals, Resource Manufacturing and Kelly Services.