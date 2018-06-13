Automotive supplier expanding in Iuka

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI)- Good news for North Mississippi.

Dozens of jobs are coming to Iuka after an automotive supplier announces an expansion project.

Hago Automotive Corp. is adding a 50,000 square feet to its existing 50,000 square foot facility.

The supplier is doubling its size after a new contract with BMW.

The $4 million corporate investment will create 60 jobs over the next four years.

The Mississippi Development Authority will help with infrastructure needs and construction and Tishomingo County is providing construction assistance.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2018 and is expected to be complete by spring 2019.