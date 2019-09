LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has ordered an autopsy in the death investigation of a little girl.

Annabelle Bush, 5, was found in a small pond not far from her home on Old New Hope Road.

The property owners found her.

Merchant said Bush died at the hospital.

The girl was living with a relative at a nearby home when she was apparently able to get out and walk down by the pond.

The investigation into the drowning is on-going.