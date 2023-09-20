Average temperatures continue, small Weds PM rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will hover near mid September normal for the rest of the week. Nights will still be comfortable, but not as cool as earlier in the week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect sun through the day, but cloud coverage will be more widespread than previous days. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s. While most stay dry, a late-day shower or two is possible…especially for areas northwest of the Natchez Trace/near I-55.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers will stick around into the evening hours. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Sun & clouds continue Thursday & Friday with daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks sunny and quite warm! We still expect clouds to return Sunday, and at least isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm could develop late Sunday. Occasional showers may stick around into early next week as well.