Temperatures will stay above average for the next several days with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s across the area. Chances for rain will remain slim to none.

SATURDAY: It’ll be another hot day for college football with highs climbing into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will be over 100° for most of the area. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but chances for rain are extremely low. Any shower wouldn’t last long and wouldn’t help to cool us down much.

SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower remains possible, but most everyone will be dry and mild. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Yet another hot day as temperatures get into the mid 90s. Again, a quick sprinkle isn’t out of the question but any substantial rain is extremely unlikely. Heat index values could be over 100°.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances will remain low through the week with only a 10%-20% chance for a quick shower. Highs will be in the 90s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

