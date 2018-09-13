Aviation And Autos Hot Topics At ‘Appalachia Works’ Conference

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Participants at the “Appalachia Works” Conference are looking at ways to expand opportunities for the future of the 13 state Appalachian Region.

In Mississippi, aviation and automotive industries are one of the top targets for recruiters.

In fact, one of the breakout sessions at the conference focused on Appalachia’s Air and Autos.

“We’re in the automotive corridor, so we want to do anything to help the automotive industry,” said Glenn Dennis, with MSU.

Attracting automotive, aerospace and aviation companies means having suppliers, reliable infrastructure such as roads and rail, and top notch workforce development with employees who are willing to work and learn.

“Modern manufacturing is not the four Ds, it’s not dirty, it’s not dangerous, not disappearing and it’s not for the dumb. It is very clean environments, you need to be highly educated and trained and have skills that are flexible and have to be continuously lifelong learning is needed to be a good employee,” said Raj Shaunak, of EMCC.

Companies such as Northrop Grumman and Toyota have located in North Mississippi.

Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr., says there are definite strategies when it comes to attracting automotive and aviation industries, but in the end it comes down to the employees and team members.

“In Mississippi we have targeted industries, automotive, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, energy, we have shipbuilding on the Gulf Coast, but we win with people. Governor Bryant loves to remind people around the country and around the world, that in Mississippi we win with people,” McCullough said.

McCullough says another strategy is having events like the Appalachia Works Conference . He says it helps economic developers get new ideas to recruit industries and businesses that will be around for the long haul.

The ARC provides a variety of grants to businesses and educational institutions to help spur economic development throughout the 13 state region.