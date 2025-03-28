Aviation manufacturing training program at EMCC taking applicants

The FlightPath9 program teaches the fundamentals of aviation manufacturing, offering a potential pathway to an apprenticeship with Airbus.

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Miss. (WCBI) – EMCC will be taking in-person-only applications for the FlightPath9 program April 1 and 2 from 9 am until 4 pm.

It’s open to anyone who has a diploma or GED by June 14th and will also turn 18 by June 16.

EMCC and Airbus are partnering to bring Flight Works Alabama’s FlightPath9 program to the Golden Triangle.

The 10-week course will teach participants all the basics of aviation manufacturing.

Ray Hollis, the EMCC Workforce Business Outreach and Training Manager, said the program requires dedication.

“This is an intensive kind of program,” Hollis said. “There’s a lot of hours, a lot of different certificates they’re going to gain through this training. And they want to make sure that there’s an interest in aviation.”

The program is free of charge for those with a passion and drive for the industry.

Participants who complete the program have a chance to land at Airbus.

Johannes Dienemann, the Airbus Vice President of Industry and Civil Programs and Airbus Helicopters plant manager, said the program provides limitless opportunities.

“Then we’ll bring them into our company on a paid apprenticeship for the next two years,” Dienemann said. “And then really the sky’s the limit for them.”

“It’s a win-win situation for participants and Airbus,” said Hollis.

“They’re going to get employees who have a shorter onboarding process,” Hollis said. “They’re going to have a lot of these skills kind of given to them through the training program. And what that will do is it’ll give them a better understanding as they move into the roles within the facility.”

“Airbus aims to bring in the next generation of employees who are passionate about aviation manufacturing,” said Dienemann.

“We’re a corporate environment, but at the same time, also a very family-driven environment,” Dienemann said. “And I think for young high school graduates, this is a wonderful opportunity to get their get their feet wet and get an entry point into a future career that they can be passionate about.”

Hollis hopes programs like this will bring more manufacturing to the region.

“The ultimate hope is that more aerospace industry see the training that we are able to offer here, expand job opportunities within our region by being able to provide this specific type of training,” Hollis said.

