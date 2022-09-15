Babysitter being charged with capital murder in death of two year old

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A babysitter has been charged with capital murder in the abuse death of a two-year-old little boy.

23-year-old Makallie Durham of Iuka is also facing a felony child abuse charge.

Alcorn County deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 on the night of September 13th.

Law enforcement found an unresponsive two-year-old boy and an 11-month-old little girl.

Both children were injured and eventually taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The little boy died today. The little girl is stable at the hospital.

Investigators say Durham was babysitting the children at the time they were injured.

She remains in jail.